Dark cloud has engulfed the Rumphi residents and learners at Kamphenda Primary School after the death of their headmaster who hanged himself to death after embezzling Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education examination fees amounting to K150, 000.

Confirming the development, Rumphi district police spokesperson Victor Khamisi, identified the deceased as Justine Mfune, 49 yea

rs old.

“Indeed, the headmaster of Kamphenda Primary School killed himself,” said Khamisi.

“This is after misappropriating K150, 000 examination fees for the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE),” he disclosed.

The deceased hails from Chenjenichawo village in the area of Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe in the same district.

Recently, a secondary school teacher at Maghemo in Karonga died after taking too much beer without taking food.