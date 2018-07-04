By Alick Junior Sichali

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) says will hold a national wide strike starting from 9 July.

This has been revealed in a press statement released by the body signed by its general secretary, Charles Kumchenga and the president Willie Malimba.

According to the press statement the decision has been made following meeting the teachers held on 30th June.

The statement says it is sad to note that despite holding several meetings with relevant government authorities, ministry of finance is yet to pay the salary arrears it owes them.

The communication says it is sad to note that teachers are facing a lot of challenges in the country despite a wonderful job they do.

It has however stated that the national strike which will be in form of a sit in will be called off by TUM once government has started processing the money meant for the teachers.

“We should bring to your attention that the national strike shall be in form of a sit in and that it will be called by TUM once government has started processing money for the teachers,” reads TUM statement.

The statement says all primary and secondary teachers from public schools will participate in the national wide strike.