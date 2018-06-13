Teachers in public schools are threatening not to administer year end examination unless they are paid their salary arrears amounting to MK1.7 billion.

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) secretary general Charles Kumchenga said the government owes some teachers the arrears dating back to five years ago.

“We have been patient for a long time. The government has been cheating us for long, enough is enough,” said Kumchenga.

He said the industrial action was the last resort after abortive attempts for the payment of the arrears.

Treasury spokesperson Davis Sado said all the money for the arrears have since been given to district and city councils.

“We have disbursed all the money to district councils, we have done that,” he said.

Local council officials have a history of abusing public money.