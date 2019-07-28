Patience Abeck

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– At least 36 female students pursuing various technical training in different public and private Colleges under TEVET has been impregnated by their management and staffs.

The reports are indicating that Management and staffs demands sex from female students before granting or nominating them on bursary scheme.

The Maravi Post understands that girls who objects to authorities demand are forced out of school if they fail to pay school or exams fees.

This sad development has been disclosed after guardians of 6 girls flocked to Livingstonia Technical College to make inquiry on responsible the staffs for the pregnancy of their children.

The similar incidents has been established from other Technical Colleges like Salima, Phwezi Womens Vocational Training School, Soche, Mzuzu and others raising the number to 36 from January this year.

In 2018, 88 girls were also impregnated by TEVET Management and staffs.

TEVETA’s Public Relations Officer Lewis Msasa confirmed the development saying the authority is working on to discipline all responsible Principals and staffs.

Rise of sexual assault by Teveta management and Staffs has been declared as worry some to the economic goals and women empowerment.

This defeats the agenda of girls education promotion among the vulnerable who can not afford tuition fees.