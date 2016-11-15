BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—As the teams in the Malawi Tnm Super League are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to claim the championship, the chase for the league’s Golden Boot Award also continues to get hot with Richard Mbulu leading the race, but closely followed by Chiukepo Msowoya and Peter Wadabwa of Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Mighty Wanderers respectively.At the weekend, leading scorer and Mafco’s hitman Mbulu took his tally to 18 goals when he scored a goal in the 2-2 draw against Dwangwa United.

Big Bullets captain Msowoya and Wanderers talisman Wadabwa continued to breathe down Mbulu’s neck by scoring two goals each during the weekend games.

They are now tied on 16 goals after Chiukepo scored twice when Bullets beat Karonga United 4-3 on Saturday whereas Wadabwa also claimed a double in the Nomads’ 4-1 triumph over Epac FC on Sunday.

Commenting on the competition, Mbulu had this to say: “The chase for the Golden Boot Award is getting exciting and I will keep my foot firmly on the gas. I have come a very long way.”

Msowoya said he is happy to be in the top goal scorers’ race considering that a striker is known by scoring.

He also thank his fellow competitors for showing that Malawi has great strikers.