By Chimwemwe Njoloma

Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining is set to start Geological Mapping and Mineral Assessment Project (GEMMAP) in Lilongwe with the aim of discovering new mining information to complement the already existing information.

MK 8.7 billion project which is expected to commence soon is being financed by the French Republic and is a five year project that will be phased out in 2021.

Briefing the District Executive Committee (DEC) on Thursday, Geological Survey Project Coordinator, Kondwani Dombola said that through the project they are to produce geological maps of Malawi which indicate areas which are prone to disasters.

“The aim is to update the existing information of Malawi and we believe that we will have geological information in terms of geological maps and also we will be able to know places where we can find minerals in our country,” he said.

Dombola pointed out that by the end of the project, the country would have new geological information which will act as a catalyst to attract people interested in mining to invest in the country and improve Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Coordinator added that the project would make the mining sector to be recognized as a priority sector that can lead to sustainable socio-economic growth in the country hence the need for up to date and quality data.

Lilongwe Acting Director of Planning and Development (DPD), Dumisani Chiwala said the district welcomed the project and that the council was willing to work hand in hand with the Ministry to make the project successful.

He asked the project and all stakeholders involved to sensitize the communities on the exercise so that it achieves its intended purpose when implementation commences.

The current phase of GEMMAP is expected to cover all the districts in the central region.