By Our Reporter

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika says despite Malawi losing six soldiers who

were killed in the line of duty in the Democratic Republic of Congo

last week, Malawi will continue offering its services to the UN

because peace is very precious.

Mutharika made these remarks during a ceremony to receive the remains

of six brave MDF soldiers who were killed at Kadidiwe in DRC.

The mood at Kamuzu International Airport Cargo Centre was somber as

the coffins carrying the remains of the fallen six heroes were taken

to the car park to be offered last respects by the huge gathering led

by commander in chief Peter Mutharika,

The six are Lieutenant Aubrey Kachemwe from Mulanje but was stationed

at Moyale Barracks, Sergeant Steve Kambalame from Dedza but based at

Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO), Corporal Jonathan Kapichira also

from Dedza but based at Parachute Battalion, Corporal Simplex

Taferakaso from Balaka, Private Benjamin Songela from Chikwawa but was

stationed at Moyale Barracks and also private Chauncy C hitete from

Moyale Barracks but hailed from Chitipa.

According to Muthariuka the UN Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez

phoned him to oFfer him condolences and he also took the opportunity

to assure him that Malawi will always offer its services to the UN.

He said; “Malawians are warriors of peace and peace is very prec ious

and this is the reason why our soldiers have died trying to bring

peace to civilians in DRC. As peace loving people we will continue

taking part in UN peace mission so that we bring peace in t he African

continent. These soldiers have paid a heavy price because peace is

precious.”

Second in Command, Malawi Battalion MALBATT IN DRC Masozi Gift

Kayira said the soldiers met their fate during the second day of their

operations after they left their camp to face ADF rebels.

Kayira said they had arranged 3 axis involving Malawi, Tanzanaian and

South African soldiers but MDF troops were the first ones to set off

on the trip.

Kayira disclosed that the soldiers met heavy resistance at Kadidiwe

and heavy fighting ensued leading to the loss of the six soldiers.

UN Resident Coordinator for Malawi Maria Jose Torres Macho in her

speech said the UN has set up a commission of inquiry and that the

attack is being regarded as war crime.

She said rebels have been asked to lay down their weapons but the UN

will work very hard to make sure that all those responsible for the

death of the six soldiers face justice.

Army Commander General Grifin Supuni Phiri declared that there is no

way Malawian soldiers are going to surrender to the rebels and will

continue working hard to bring peace in DRC.

He said; “The soldiers that we have lost are all very young and full of

life. These soldiers willingly accepted to be deployed to peace

keeping duties despite knowing its pitfalls. Today we have gathered

here to bid bye to these brave men but we will soldier on.

“To those

soldiers who are still in DRC I want to encourage them that they

should continue working hard and we will not retreat”.

Reverend Major Andrew Kamponda who preached at the event read

scriptires from the book of Mark 4 verse 37-31.

He comforted the mourners and the whole gathering that with God

everything is possible and no matter how big challenges can be in life

there is a silver lining when Jesus is asked to intervene.

The ceremony was attended by cabinet ministers, senior government

officials, top DPP officials, members of the diplomatic corps, senior

and junior MDF officers as well as relations of the departed and

Malawians from all walks of life.