By Our Reporter
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika says despite Malawi losing six soldiers who
were killed in the line of duty in the Democratic Republic of Congo
last week, Malawi will continue offering its services to the UN
because peace is very precious.
Mutharika made these remarks during a ceremony to receive the remains
of six brave MDF soldiers who were killed at Kadidiwe in DRC.
The mood at Kamuzu International Airport Cargo Centre was somber as
the coffins carrying the remains of the fallen six heroes were taken
to the car park to be offered last respects by the huge gathering led
by commander in chief Peter Mutharika,
The six are Lieutenant Aubrey Kachemwe from Mulanje but was stationed
at Moyale Barracks, Sergeant Steve Kambalame from Dedza but based at
Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO), Corporal Jonathan Kapichira also
from Dedza but based at Parachute Battalion, Corporal Simplex
Taferakaso from Balaka, Private Benjamin Songela from Chikwawa but was
stationed at Moyale Barracks and also private Chauncy C hitete from
Moyale Barracks but hailed from Chitipa.
According to Muthariuka the UN Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez
phoned him to oFfer him condolences and he also took the opportunity
to assure him that Malawi will always offer its services to the UN.
He said; “Malawians are warriors of peace and peace is very prec ious
and this is the reason why our soldiers have died trying to bring
peace to civilians in DRC. As peace loving people we will continue
taking part in UN peace mission so that we bring peace in t he African
continent. These soldiers have paid a heavy price because peace is
precious.”
Second in Command, Malawi Battalion MALBATT IN DRC Masozi Gift
Kayira said the soldiers met their fate during the second day of their
operations after they left their camp to face ADF rebels.
Kayira said they had arranged 3 axis involving Malawi, Tanzanaian and
South African soldiers but MDF troops were the first ones to set off
on the trip.
Kayira disclosed that the soldiers met heavy resistance at Kadidiwe
and heavy fighting ensued leading to the loss of the six soldiers.
UN Resident Coordinator for Malawi Maria Jose Torres Macho in her
speech said the UN has set up a commission of inquiry and that the
attack is being regarded as war crime.
She said rebels have been asked to lay down their weapons but the UN
will work very hard to make sure that all those responsible for the
death of the six soldiers face justice.
Army Commander General Grifin Supuni Phiri declared that there is no
way Malawian soldiers are going to surrender to the rebels and will
continue working hard to bring peace in DRC.
He said; “The soldiers that we have lost are all very young and full of
life. These soldiers willingly accepted to be deployed to peace
keeping duties despite knowing its pitfalls. Today we have gathered
here to bid bye to these brave men but we will soldier on.
“To those
soldiers who are still in DRC I want to encourage them that they
should continue working hard and we will not retreat”.
Reverend Major Andrew Kamponda who preached at the event read
scriptires from the book of Mark 4 verse 37-31.
He comforted the mourners and the whole gathering that with God
everything is possible and no matter how big challenges can be in life
there is a silver lining when Jesus is asked to intervene.
The ceremony was attended by cabinet ministers, senior government
officials, top DPP officials, members of the diplomatic corps, senior
and junior MDF officers as well as relations of the departed and
Malawians from all walks of life.