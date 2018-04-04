By Alick Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Leather Industry Association of Malawi [LIAM] has revealed its plans of opening a tannery and a center where leather products will be displayed in all cities of the country.

President of LIAM, Edward Malunga, confirmed the development saying the association has already identified a place to build the center in Blantyre.

Blantyre City Council has gave us a place to build our center in Chileka and any time soon we will plant our machines to start producing leather material.

Malunga said the center will help people to start accessing leather products easily which will help boost the industry in the country.

When asked of a Tannery, Malunga said it is possible in the country to have tanneries and start producing materials for leather as we have more people who glaze animals but their skin we don’t use it properly.

He further said leather products can help increase the economy of the country if people are encouraged to buy locally made products.

“We have a lot of people who glaze animals and we only eat the animals, the skin we throw it away but their is much we can use for like making materials to be used for leather our government need to invest more in this sector its possible to have our tannery,” he said.

The association has already secured a machine and in few months coming they are expected to plant it at the site.