LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The Malawi Government is pleased to inform the nation that Malawi will host the African Union (AU) Summit of the Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government championing Education, Science and Technology in Africa (AU-C10).

The Summit will be held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, from 2nd to 3rd November, 2018.

In a press statement signed by Chief Education Officer for Higher Education, Rose Dangalira Kalizang’oma, and made available to the Maravi Post, the Committee (AU-C10) was instituted by the AU in 2016 after noting that education, science, technology and innovation remain the primary instruments that will enable Africa to effectively implement its long-term vision of a transformative Agenda 2063.

“The Committee is chaired by His Excellency Macky Sall, President of Senegal. The composition of the Committee includes two Presidents from each of AU’s Five Continental Regions and therefore draws its membership from Senegal, Chad, Egypt, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Sierra Leone, and Tunisia.

His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the President of the Republic of Malawi is the second Vice Chairperson of the C10.

His Excellency will host his counterparts at this landmark Summit which will be held under the theme: “Enhancing Education, Science, Technology and Innovation for Africa’s Development. The Summit will among other things champion Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation in Africa, as part of the efforts to strengthen the role of Science, Technology and Innovation as a crucial catalyst for economic growth on the continent,” the statement reads in part.

Local and international institutions, organisations and development partners will be provided a platform to showcase their innovations.

The institutions include; Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Malawi and abroad, ICT, manufacturing, service and banking industries, business tycoons, market leaders, African Development Bank, African Centres of Excellence, Innovation Hubs, SanBio, Samsung Lab and Orange Lab from Tunisia, AUC and Regional Economic Committee.

“Exhibitors, particularly start-up innovators, will be given a platform to discuss their ideas with interested investors and companies.

“Further to note is that C10 will support the implementation of Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa and ensure that Science, Technology and Innovation can be used to drive Africa’s economic growth agenda,” concludes the statement.