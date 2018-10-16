The Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Energy of Mozambique, Augusto Fernando, has revealed that Mozambique and Malawi will be connected through the national energy grid, the APA news agency reported.

Fernando said that tenders for the construction of the structures linking Mozambique’s power supply system to Malawi should be launched in 2019.

“In addition to this interconnection between the two countries a new power line will also be installed from Malawi to the north of the province of Nampula and then to the rest of Mozambique,” said Fernando.

The connection between Mozambique and Malawi is based on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Maputo and Lilongwe Governments.

“The power transmission lines start at the Matambo substation in Tete, go through Zobue in the Moatize district, towards the city of Blantyre.

According to the Mozambican deputy minister, Malawi will also import energy from the Mandimba power plant in Niassa province in northern Mozambique.

Malawi has serious power supply problem and most of the country’s supply comes from hydroelectric power stations on the Shire River, which provide less than 300 megawatts.

Source: Macauhub