LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s tobacco marketing season which was expected to close on December 2, has been extended to the undisclosed date until all the green gold on the auction floors is sold.

The Maravi Post visit to Lilongwe Auction floors on Friday witnessed continual selling of the crop coupled with low prices and high rejection rate for both contract and auction tobacco farmers.

This is the second time the selling season has been extended after Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) prolonged the same in October this year.

According to AHL Group Corporate Affairs Manager Mark Ndipita, total of 182 million kilograms of tobacco has been sold in week 34 with the realization of US$263 million into government confers.

With the continual sending of green gold into three selling points; Mzuzu, Chinkhoma and Lilongwe, the authority has decided to extend the marketing season until all tobacco is sold.

TCC has however attributed dangling of the country’s green gold prices for past three years and 2016 inclusive marketing season to overproduction.

Overproduction of 30 million kilogram yearly has been registered mainly on burley tobacco which buyers are unable to fit in with their buying power.

For instance, this year buyers were looking for 132.5 million kilograms against an estimated local production of 165 million kilograms.

As a result tobacco buyers have already given 151 million kilogram ceiling of all types of tobacco in the next season.

This has prompted TCC to start enforcing strict quotas on farmers to remain within the required volume of tobacco in 2016/2017 growing season.

The new system which is dubbed as Farmers Management System (FMS) will require growers to provide information about their fields when applying for quota licenses.

Meanwhile, TCC has also extended the tobacco registration period of farmers for the 2016/2017 tobacco growing season to end December, 2016 due to shortage of registration cards.

The exercise which started in August was expected to end November 30, and as of November 29 about 63 growers had registered out of the targeted 150,000 farmers.