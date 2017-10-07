Kande Horse are proud to announce the launch of the Malawi Yoga Retreat, a 4 night restorative long weekend of yoga, riding, and organic foods. Kanga Yoga is an energetic, alignment‐based flow yoga practice using music, gravity, and the breath to rediscover and rejuvenate the body and mind. The practice is inspired by the teachings of Swami Sivananda, Yogacharya B.K.S. Iyengar, and Sri Krishna Pattabhi Jois. This retreat aims to improve the overall health and wellbeing of the participants.Kande Horse are proud to announce the launch of the Malawi Yoga Retreat, a 4 night restorative long weekend of yoga, riding, and organic foods. Kanga Yoga is an energetic, alignment‐based flow yoga practice using music, gravity, and the breath to rediscover and rejuvenate the body and mind. The practice is inspired by the teachings of Swami Sivananda, Yogacharya B.K.S. Iyengar, and Sri Krishna Pattabhi Jois. This retreat aims to improve the overall health and wellbeing of the participants.

The Kanga Yoga retreat will provide relaxing accommodation at the Stables guest house at Kande Ranch. The guest house has three double luxury rooms for visitors wanting something a little different than the usual beachside experience. Each beautifully furnished, the second-storey rooms provide comfortable four-poster beds with mosquito net, fan, en-suite toilet, and sink. Guests can even relax and unwind on one of their balconies and watch the sun set across the horse stables and working yard. The ranch is nestled in amongst the forest, allowing the trees to provide guests with a respite from the African sun. The surrounding bush also offers fantastic walking paths for the active participants.

The retreat will include:

• Daily Yoga Classes

• Exciting Game Drives

• Riding and swimming with horses

• 4 nights accommodation

• Daily Organic meals (Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner)

• Drinks

The Kanga Yoga retreat is run by Emma Bonnici, founder of Kanga Yoga, and co-founder of Kanga Soundscape. Emma has been studying yoga and Ayurveda for over 10 years. Emma teaches with enthusiasm, care, and attention to detail. She brings knowledge gained from her own personal practice and provides strong encouragement and support in her classes. Emma’s yoga practice has always been very inspired by her Indian teachers of Ashtanga, Vinyasa, Sivanada, Iyengar yoga, and Ayurveda. Since 2006, she has been traveling between India, Kenya, and the UK.

To find out more about this experience and to book, click here.