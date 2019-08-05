LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Lilongwe on Monday set August 19, 2019, as the date for the hearing of the tractorgate case.

The sentencing of Secretary to the Treasury Cliff Chiunda and Ministry of Agriculture PS Gray Nyandule Phiri failed to take place today following an application by the accused to have the case reheard before sentencing.

So, the two PSs lawyers asked the court to allow their clients to be head before sentencing.

The Office of Ombudsman is yet to respond on the court adjournment over the sentencing of the two government officials.