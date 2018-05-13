By Tione Andsen

Angola Under 20 Saturday pulled a 1-2 away win over Malawi Under 20 in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) second round first leg encounter played at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe.

Malawi Under 20 has a mountain to climb in weeks time to over come the defecit in Luanda, Angola as they need to score twice without replay.

The Saturday encounter could be best described as a game of two halves as the visitors controlled better part of the first half due to their physicality approach to the game while the home side came wanting in the second half as they kept on pressing in search for a goal.

Angola scored in each half while Malawi got the consolation goal in the last part of the second half.

Partisan crowd was shocked barely 48 second of the opening minutes as Angola’s took a lead through Jelson Mivo when he tapped in a loose ball after Malawi’s custodian, Hastings Banda had fumbled Arilson Jorge connection from Joao Mucuia’s cross.

Malawi’s Chinsinsi Maonga had a clear chance to level the score but he hesitated to beat advancing Angola’s towering keeper, Teodoro Ngongue, who was good in the air after 11 minutes.

Angola could have stretched the lead in the 33rd minute when Mucuia’s bicycle kick hit the cross bar when Malawi goalie, Banda was completely eluded.

When Angola kept pressuring searching for more Malawi made a double substitution a minute later as they brought in Tony Biyasi and Chikondi Mbeta for Felix Dunakude and Levison Gopani a move that help to contain pressure.

The visitors walk one shoulder high as they head for a recess with a narrow 0-1 lead.

Malawi came in with different intent in the second half as early as a minute when the captain of the side, Hadji Wali headed the ball wide from close range.

Angola started deploying delaying tactics by fending injuries to buy time and the second half was characterised by stoppages.

Angola scored their second goal in the 65th minute when midfielder Jorge planted home a pass for Vanilson Zeu leaving Malawi goalie laying down on ground helplessly but the scorer got injured and was replaced by Antonio Baptista.

Three minutes later, Malawi’s substitute Titani’s goal bound shot was parried away by very busy Angolan goalminder, Tchissingui.

Malawi got a consolation goal in the 78th minute when Maonga took Angola defenders with his dribbling skills before letting substitute, Mbeta to slot the ball to the far corner of the visitors net.

The Junior Flames kept pressing to get an equalizer but their efforts were not accurate to decisive, Tchissingui between the posts.

Malawi Under 20 head coach, Meke Mwase said his charges played a good game but lacked finishing power.

He said the team was let down but the quick goal the Angolans but his team recovered well in the second half pressed hard and managed to get a much needed goal.

Angola Under 20 Coach José Silvestre said he was impressed with the away win and he hoped that the return leg they need to score another goal.

He pointed out that Malawi gave them a tough game and admitted that it is a good side with quality players.