The Malawi Under-17 national football team is out of this year’s Cosafa Championship despite superb performance at the tournament.

This is also despite beating Swaziland 1-0 in Mauritius on Wednesday but that was not enough to go through to the semi-finals of the tournament semi-finals.

The Junior Flames, Lovemore Mbeta scored the only goal of the match that was played at Anjalay Stadium.

Malawi finished with six points from three games in Group C at par with Group A’s Mauritius who qualified for the semi-final on a superior goal difference of +7 compared to Malawi’s +6.