flames-under-23 in Belgium

Malawi under-23 national football team started its tour of Belgium with a 3-1 loss to the European country’s Pro- League football club, STVV, in a practice match played at Stayen Stadium in Sint- Truiden.

According to The Daily Times, Malawi Coach, Meke Mwase, reshuffled his squad in each half against the opponents who are positioned fifth on the log table of the Belgian top tier league.

Forward Juma Yatina of Masters Security scored the consolation for Malawi who are fine-tuning for the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Zambia on March 20 in Blantyre and March 26 in Lusaka.

In the first half, Mwase featured goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda; defenders Hadji Wali, Dennis Chembezi, Charles Petro, Mark Fodya; midfielders Isaac Kaliati, Chimwemwe Idana, Levison Maganizo, Peter Banda, attackers Batson Chikaiko, and Hassan Kajoke.

In the second half, Mwase threw into action keeper Brighton Munthali, defenders Trevor Kalema, Peter Cholopi, Gomezgani Chirwa, Stanley Sanudi; midfielders Ernest Tambe, Francis Mkonda, Gregory Nachipo, Mike Mkwate; strikers Patrick Phiri and Yatina.

The under-23 team will stop-over in Egypt on March 3 for a friendly against the Young Pharaohs before proceeding to Malawi.

Flames Coach, Ronny van Geneugden, who facilitated the trip to his home country, is also part of the Malawi delegation. Malawi’s next game is against OHL on Monday.