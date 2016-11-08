Malawi University of Science and Technology closed indefinitely over water woes

Water challenges being experienced at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and surrounding areas in Thyolo district have forced the college’s management to close the campus indefinitely.

The Registrar of the University, Tarsizius Napota told the students to leave the campus by close of business on Monday.

“Due to scarcity of water on campus as a result of the breakdown of the water pumps that supply the campus with water, management has resolved to close the campus temporary.

“All students are therefore advised to leave the campus buy 4:00pm today. We shall communicate the date when the University shall resume. It is our hope and prayer that this will be soon,” said Napota in a circular dated November 7 2016.

Meanwhile, government has officially launched the K17.1 billion Mulanje Mountain Water Project, which is aimed at tapping water from Mulanje Mountain to residents of Thyolo, Blantyre and some parts of Chiradzulu.

The ceremony was presided over by President Arthur Peter Mutharika in the district on Monday.

MUST will largely benefit the form the project which got a $23.5 million (around K17.1 billion) line of credit (LoC) from Exim Bank of India as part of its financing.

The LoC was authorised by Parliament in July after Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe tabled a Loan Authorisation Bill.

The project will benefit an estimated population of 140 000 people, projected to reach 187 000 by 2035.

However, the design of the new water source will dependent on the amount and availability of water in the Mountain throughout the year.

Blantyre Water Board (BWB) resorted to seeking an alternative source of water in Mulanje to complement its long existing Walker’s Ferry on Shire River, which has been facing challenges, including siltation, leading to water supply challenges to the growing population in the commercial capital.

Once completed, the project will pump an extra 20-thousand cubic litres of water per day from Mulanje Mountain.

Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Board Henry Bakuwa said apart from the increased water supply in Blantyre City and surrounding areas, the board will also serve over K300 million per month in electricity bills.