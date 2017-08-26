LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– The newly established Malawi University for Science and Technology (MUST) This year emerges as the most outstanding institution of high learning in the implementation of the Public Sector Reforms Agenda.

The institution stands tall amongst the old guards in the much-touted Public Sector Reforms, which are seen as a major avenue for social-economic development.

Among other things, MUST aligns its programs and activities directly with the Malawi’s economic needs coupled with fiscal discipline.

The University has encouraged many girls to venture and seriously consider taking science programs as majors. These are usually dominated by male student.

MUST comes into the limelight as the on-going weeklong conference in the capital Lilongwe, where members of numerous public sectors are sharing their experiences since the introduction of the Piblic Secor Reforms in 2015.

Established in 2015, the University, which is the fourth public high learning institution, boasts an increased of 34% in the 2017/2018, up from 26% in 201/2016 enrolment for girls. In its first year (201/2016), the enrolment was 9%.

The Executive Dean and Associate of MUST,’ Professor Leonard Kalindekafe, told The Maravi Post that since its inception, the University held a local science camp every year, to inspire learned, especially girls on programs that are deemed to be difficult to pursue.

Associate Professor Kalindekafe disclosed that the research and consultancy policy have helped to govern staff; these also generates funds for the University.

Kalindekafe highlighted that enrollment of female students is expected to improve to 40% in 2019 from the 2017’s 34% .

“MUST has a robust performance management system, which is guiding our operations. Despite being new in Malawi’s academia, we have made strides in convincing local and international financiers on our research, programs” a delighted Kalindekafe said.

During the opening of the conference on Monday, Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara, said that the University has programs and activities that align with Malawi’s economic needs.

Muhara lauded the institution for having the best department in the education sector on implementation of the Government Reforms.

The Chief Secretary noted that the Reforms have received the desired response from the entire civil service; an indication that no one wants to be left behind.

He reminded officials that the aim of the Reforms Agenda is not to merely draw up a list of activities and submit them for approval,but that the activities undertaken “should bring positive change in the way we conduct business, thereby improving the benefits to our people,” Muhara said.

The conference provides a platform for representatives from Government ministries, departments and agencies (MDA), under which the Reforms are implemented, share notes and experiences on successes and challenges, and the best they strategies to move forward.