By Pemphero Nkhalamba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s department of national parks and wildlife in partnership with the parent ministry the past week said was ready for this year’s Conference of Parties (CoP 18) on wildlife slated for coming months in Gevena.

The department told the news conference that all was set for Malawi officials to attend the conference.

The director of national parks and wildlife Briton Kumchedwa said the meeting was vital as it looks at various legal frames countries are advancing on international trade in endangered species of wild fauna and flora to meet on the 18th conference.

The conference takes place in every three years as it started in 1963 and Malawi joined in 1963.

The conference also aims at reviewing the progress on conservation of species,considering new proposal from members of the party and amending other proposals.

“As Malawi will be attending this conference she will be going after passing the test to category one on the regulation of parties. This is taken as a milestone as the law was reviewed in 2017 and the penalty was increased after being found as a primary source on poaching.

“We will go with two proposal to the conference to protect the Mulanje cider tree and Mukura tree. We choose these trees because these trees are now becoming high on the market but there is no regulation protecting them hence becoming endangered” said Dr Chilima adviser on forestry.

So far, Malawi has managed to protect our natural resources within and across the borders,the wildlife legislation was reviewed in 2017 and the prison rates has been increased up to 18 years.