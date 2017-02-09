Washington (MaraviPost) — As expected the recalling of passport Officer Lamya back to Malawi without proper planning is already affecting Malawians in the United States. A short announcement on the Malawi US Embassy websites reads:

“Attention, fellow Malawians, we would like to bring to your notice that with effect from the 07th February, 2017, the Embassy consular has suspended the Renewal of Passports temporarily as we are awaiting the arrival of a new officer. The Embassy will continue issuing of emergency travelling documents and Visas. Apologies for any inconveniences caused.”

This is not the beginning newly appointed H.E. Ambassador Edward Yakobe Sawerengera to Washington would have liked. His transfer from Brazil already started in a controversial way as reported by the Maravipost. However, in a few social gatherings with Members of the Malawi Washington Organization and others in the Washington DC area, Sawerengera who is said to have an easy going personality and a sense of humor was winning over some hearts.

As it stands now the Embassy does not know when Lamya’s replacement will be arriving from Malawi.