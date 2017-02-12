Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima on Saturday visited the flood victims in Lilongwe and donated different relief items.

The donation ceremony was held at Kamkodola Primary School in Mtandire, where the victims are camped.

Speaking during the donation, Chilima assured the victims that government will do everything to support them.

“Government is very concerned with the development. We promise to help you and don’t fear to knock our doors when you need something,” said Chilima.

He however advised the beneficiaries not to abuse the received items.

Among the donated items include blankets, mattresses and various food items.

About 2000 people in Mtandile have been affected of which 400 people are camped at the school.

Meanwhile, two people are feared dead.

The two were attempting to rescue siblings Amidu and Isaac Jaffalie.

The siblings were later rescued by helicopter.