LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President Saulos Chilima on Monday snubbed third Malawi Investment Forum (MIF)launch underway in the capital Lilongwe

This is despite being invited to the official opening of MIF with no reasons for non-attendance given.

The event’s program indicated that the VIP Chilima was expected to arrive at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) at 08:30am to welcome President Peter Mutharika for the official opening.

The forum which runs from June 11-12 was therefore officially opened by President Mutharika.

The event is being attended by all relevant government ministers and stakeholders.

Over 500 investors from 29 countries across the globe* meet in Lilongwe Monday to discuss possible investment deals during the third MIF.

The 2018 Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) is expected to create over US$9 billion-worth investment* opportunities to both local and foreign investors.

The projects, according to the MIF website, fall under six sectors of agriculture, energy, transport, manufacturing, tourism and ICT.