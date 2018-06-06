LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Vice President of Malawi, Dr Saulos Chilima on Wednesday announced his decision of not contesting on any position at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Convention.

The Vice President clearly stated his decision to completely disassociate himself with DPP.

Chilima explained that he will follow proper procedure in leaving the party.

The VP also informed Malawians that he has not made any decision in terms of running for any position in next year’s elections.

Chilima cited a number of reasons on his decision to leave the DPP. He hinted at nepotism and tribalism being vary rapt in the party.

He however promised Malawians to work hand in hand with them in fighting for a transformed nation.

When asked on him disappointing Chilima movement fanatics, Chilima declined to comment.

“In a right time will tell the nation my next political move; I will either stand alone or support any transformative leadership,” says Chilima.

He therefore argued those in the forefront of the movement are mature enough to speak for themselves.

Chilima is the first Politician to perform in a professional manner regardless others try to influence him into dirty politics of name calling and accusations.