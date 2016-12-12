BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi flagship newspaper, The Nation, has on Monday applauded vice president Saulos Chilima for sending a strong message to civil servants that discipline is of paramount importance in the civil service by locking out of the meeting some local authorities for late-coming and unprofessional dressing.

Chilima held a Public Service Reforms Commission meeting with local authorities in Blantyre at Mount Soche Hotel last week and some district council officers reported late for the meeting while some dressed poorly not fit to attend official meeting.

In its editorial comment, The Nation has totally agreed with the paper saying that is a way to go if discipline is to be enforced in the civil service.

Mangochi District Commissioner, James Manyetera, is quoted by the paper that one of his officials was sent back because he was not presentable.

Malawi dressing code for business meetings is lounge suit, shirt and necktie for men and business suit or a national dress for women.

“Reporting late for a meeting without valid reason is being disrespectful,” reads the editorial comment.

“For the record, this was not the first time the Vice President has taken such drastic measures to enforce discipline on time management. The other day he locked out of a meeting some principal secretaries (PSs0 and other senior government officials for reporting late,” the paper reported.

The paper says that discipline in public sector is very important and what the vice president did is a welcome idea.

“There should be no ‘African time’ syndrome. If it is 8am it should be 8am,” said the paper.

It concluded that successful implementation of reforms in the public sector should start with discipline at individual and departmental level.