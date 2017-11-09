State Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr Saulos Chilima has hailed the Chinese Embassy for donating drones to be used in disaster management in the country.

He said this Wednesday when he received from the Chinese Embassy a donation of two drones worth US$10,000 at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

Chilima described the donation as timely noting it would help the Department of Disaster and Management Affairs, (DODMA) improve on its operations during times of disasters.

“We appreciate the gesture the Chinese Embassy has shown to us as a department. We hope the drones will help us do rapid assessment and reach out to impassable areas by collecting video and still pictures using the drones,” he pointed out.

The Vice President who is also responsible for Disaster Management Affairs in the country said the drones would help alleviate the problems the department was facing particularly in accessing hard to reach areas during emergencies.

He pointed out that last year, the department had to depend on partners to help them with drones in order to conduct assessment.

“The coming in of the two drones will empower us and the staff in capacity building in order to handle and operate the equipment efficiently for the benefit of the country,” the vice president said.

He said the department would need more drones to be strategically placed in all districts to enable them respond quickly when disasters strike.

Chilima thanked Chinese Embassy for being supportive to the country in times of disasters citing that last year they made a donation of 6,500 metric tonnes of rice to help victims of flooding.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Shi Ting Wang hoped that the drones would be used for the intended purpose.

He described the drones as advanced with high tech and able to fly a few kilometres collecting video and still pictures which could be used for planning purposes.

Before presentation of the drones was a demonstration and testing of the equipment to see how it could be used.