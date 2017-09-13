LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima has been honored to lead this year’s High Level Policy Dialogue Forum on African Agriculture and Food Security meeting slated for November in Cotonou, Benin.

VP Chilima will co-chair the inaugural meeting together with Abdoulaye Bio Tchané, Benin’s Minister of State for Planning and Development.

In a press statement issued on Monday and made available to the Maravi Post, Ousmane Badiane, co-chair of the Malabo Montpellier Panel, said the two chairpersons will chair the inaugural forum meeting.

Badiane disclosed that the Malabo Montpellier Panel consists of 17 leading African and European experts in agriculture, ecology, nutrition, public policy, and global development.

“It focuses on facilitating access to high quality technical evidence to inform policy choices that accelerate progress towards the goals set out in the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the Malabo Declaration, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We have been very fortunate to receive the backing of The Right Honorable Saulos Klaus Chilima and H. E. Abdoulaye Bio-Tchané. With their leadership, I am confident that the Forum will make significant contribution to the African agenda as set out by the Heads of State in the Malabo declaration and AU Agenda 2063,” said Badiane.

Reacting to his appointment, Chilima said he was delighted to co-chair the forum to support the members of the Malabo Montpellier Panel and also invited experts to make a real difference to the lives of Africans.

“We have an opportunity here to help realise the potential of the agriculture sector and learn lessons from the success we see all around us for a more prosperous future,” Chilima told the panel.

The Malabo Declaration, adopted by 54 African governments in 2014 commits signatory countries to halve the number of people in poverty by 2025 through inclusive agricultural growth that creates job opportunities for young people and women.