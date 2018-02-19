NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima led the nation in mourning and laying to rest veteran politician Sam Mpasu, at the funeral ceremony on Sunday at his home village Khuzi,Traditional Authority (T.A) Kwataine in Ntcheu.

Mpasu, who died February 12, 2018 at his Blantyre residence in Mudi was accorded a full military honour funeral service by government in recognition of the great role he played in the development of the country.

The body of the Malawi Parliament’s former Speaker and former parliamentarian for Ntcheu Central in a hard wood casket with its lid draped by an animal skin, permanently sealing his identity as a Ngoni and an Impi was laid to rest with gun salute from Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

It was followed by the military brass band played ‘Last Post’ which was followed by Reveille.

Chilima in his euology described the late Mpasu as a great man who contributed a lot to the development and democratic process of the country.

He added that the late Mpasu who was the former minister in the United Democratic Front (UDF) administration played in the effort to entrench democratic values in this country, cannot be ignored.

The Vice President therefore urged Malawians to emulate a good example set by the deceased.

“There are a lot of achievements to his credit which we can outline as a country. He was such a great man the country has ever had,” said Chilima.

The Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya described late Mpasu as “a courageous” politician who played a great role in ensuring that there was peaceful transition of government from one party rule to multiparty.

“For those that know Sam, will agree with me that he was a very courageous man who used to speak without fear for the betterment of

Malawians,” said Msowoya.

Representing the bereaved family, Reverend Martin Kantwela said the family has lost a great man who was a pillar for the family.

He thanked late Mpasu’s son John for making it possible to alert family representatives in Malawi to check on their father after his daughter Becky became suspicious of something when his father wasn’t picking up his phone.

Fondly known by his Ngoni name Biyeni, Mpasu served as a diplomat in the Foreign Service, worked as a cabinet minister in different portfolios during Bakili Muluzi era and served as parliamentarian for Ntcheu central constituency.

He was also a writer and has left two books behind titled “Nobody’s friend” and “Political Prisoner 3/75 of Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda” where he highlighted his experience as a prisoner at Mikuyu prison during Kamuzu era when he was detained without trial.

The funeral service was attended by several dignitaries which included former speaker of parliament Louis Chimango, Speaker Richard Msowoya and her deputy Esther Mcheka Chilenje, leader of opposition Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, Magochi South legislator Lilian Patel who represented United Democratic Front (UDF) the party under which Mpasu served as Minister and secretary general.

Other mourners included parliamentarians, cabinet ministers, chiefs, clergy and government officials among others.

He was born in 1945 and is survived by six children. Many people described Mpasu as a fearless fighter and champion of social justice.