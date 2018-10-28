By John Pongolani

There was high speculation on Saturday afternoon following the unannounced departure of Vice President Saulos Chilima to Nigeria.

Chilima who is also leader of the political grouping, United Transformation Movement (UTM) left the country through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

His departure which took place without any fan fare has become the first of its kind that has taken Malawians by surprise, leaving them asking questions as to where their Vice President was going to, when they are entitled to know such details, bearing in mind that Chilima is a public officer serving within the high office of the presidency.

Among the speculations making rounds is that, Chilima was secretly going to meet the famous Nigerian based Prophet TB Joshua.

Already, the social media is awash with pictures of Chilima, his wife Mary and some officials attending a seemingly private function in Nigeria with everybody in the team putting on the Nigerian tradition attire.

Chilima who was recently in the United Kingdom where, despite announcing that he was traveling on holiday, was later reportedly engaged with a network of official activities in which he was a key speaker.

Meanwhile there are reports that Joseph Chidanti-Malunga who is the UTM Publicity Secretary had tussled with the police at the airport when he was seen wearing a hat bearing the colours of the movement.how