NTCHISI-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima on Saturday surprised the nation when he disclosed that will leave the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) soon claiming that there is too much corruption.

This is the first time VP Chilima spoken out about rampant corruption in government saying it has reached what he has called “embarrassing levels”.

The VP was speaking today in Ntchisi where he presided over a Catholic Church event.

In his speech delivered in Chichewa, Chilima said Malawians should stop clapping hands but rather condemn thieves that are stealing government money and putting the lives of many Malawians at risk. He said it is this theft that has led to drug shortages in hospitals.

“Tiyeni tidzudzule mchitidwe wakuba. Tiyeni tisiye kuombela mmanja anthu akuba. Anthu akuba mubomamu akuyika miyoyo ya anthu ena pa chiopsezo. Zafika poyipa kwambiri ndipo pochititsa manyazi. Mankhwala muzipatala kubedwa. Kuba konzunza a Malawi. Izi ndizija mumazapeza kuti band yagawanapo zida chifukwa zanyanya,”says Chilima in vernacular Chichewa langauge.

But is this rebuke made in good time?

Some quarters of the society say, the VP remarks on corruption is long overdue considering the time has remained before the nation goes into election next year, May.

This comes also when there is heavy division in DPP with some members favoring Chilima while others for President Peter Mutharika as their presidential candidate.

Strangely, Chilima has not yet come openly of his interest to stand in 2019 as presidential candidate for DPP in 2019.