LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Unconfirmed reaching The Maravi Post shows that the country’s vice President Saulos Chilima is contemplating on contesting as Member of Parliament (MP) for Ntcheu Central constituency in the forthcoming 2019 general election.

This comes amid divisions in the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regarding the issue to do with the Presidential candidate in the 2019 polls.

Other party members are behind Chilima and the other group is behind President Peter Mutharika as their torch bearer.

According to information at hand, some people believed to be Chilima’s supporters are busy doing underground campaign in Ntcheu.

It is also alleged that three boreholes have been drilled in Ntcheu District by a Chinese donor with an aim of wooing supporters to vote for Chilima.

But as usual Chilima’s spokesperson Pilirani Phiri refused to comment on the matter.

It is alleged that Member of Parliament (MP) for Ntcheu Central Reverend Malisoni Ndau is said to have approached Chilima twice to find out if he is contesting as an MP in the forthcoming polls.

According to Ndau, Chilima made it clear that he is not contesting for Parliamentary seat in the district.

VP Chilima is yet to make public announcement on his political future regarding to tension in DPP for the party’s presidential candidates in 2019.