BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President Saulosi Chilima on Friday, June 15 is expected to be the key speaker on this year’s much awaited Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM)’s Customer Experience and service Delivery Conference slated for Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

The conference which The Maravi Post is the official online publication partnered to cover aims at bringing together the corporate community and government departments to discuss on the Service Delivery Status of Malawi at a macro level and find out ways on how best to improve the status quo .

In a press statement released and made available to The Maravi post, Tinashe Karimanzira the symposium coordinator to confirmed the availability of VP Chilima.

Karimanzira says apart from Chilima will be also other panelists to tackle to customer experience and service delivery topics during the one day event.

Panelists including Emmanuel Mulele,Apostle Joseph Ziba, Mike Mlombwa,Sibusiso Nyasulu,Edith Jiya,Kingsley Ngwira and among others.

The growth of an economy and any business is directly related to the organizations’ approach to customer experience and service delivery.

Customer Loyalty is becoming a much bigger, broader, richer and complex idea than it has ever been before.

As technology opens up global competition, the number of service providers are increasing every year and it is therefore becoming more and more difficult for organizations to retain customers against the backdrop of shrinking disposable income.

We have entered “the customers’ era” – in which service delivery is no longer an option. The conference will set stage for an inclusive framework that will help to improve service delivery across all sectors of the economy.

Our speakers will shift your paradigms, challenge your assumptions, and spark new insights on customer experience.

Meet industry peers, learn best practices, and make the connections that will accelerate your organisation.

Our panellist have just 20 minutes to pack in as much discovery, innovation, data, and actionable insight as possible.

Understanding what leads to successful customer interactions for your customer – and for your business

• Using design thinking to differentiate your organization from your competitors

• Linking issue resolution to drive and improve the overall customer experience

• Consumer first mindset – “Enforcing the rules”

• Unpacking the consumer protection laws

• Customers leading from the front (customer voice)

• Customer Feedback and Data for Results

• Getting the most from your feedback mechanisms

• The art and science of acquiring worthwhile feedback

• Customer Journey Power

• Digital and Social Media Success

• Leveraging social media as a catalyst for customer experience transformation

• Employing social media object design to drive collaboration, creativity, and innovation

We are developing a program that will include insightful presentations and thoughtful dialogue around these crucial issues:

• Service Delivery and Standards for social and economic transformation

• Unpacking the Public sector performance management framework for service delivery

• Client Service Charter, beyond lip service

• “Standards” missing link to service delivery

• Technology as an enabler for excellent customer experience

• How to improve returns on business intelligence through effective CRM data investment.

• Contact Centres as a new frontier for client engagement

• A shift from call centre to contact centres

• The use of new technologies to expand business directions.

• Customer experience as a new frontier for service delivery

• Understanding the role of CRM in customer loyalty and retention strategies.