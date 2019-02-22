BY RT. HON. DR. SAULOS K. CHILIMA, STATE VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT OF THE UTM REGARDING THE ATROCITIES SUFFERED BY PERSONS WITH ALBINISM IN MALAWI

I have noted with great sadness and disgust the continued barbaric attacks on persons with albinism perpetrated by criminals with no regard for the sanctity of human life.

Further, I have noted with grave concern the inability or failure by the State to provide them of this nation. Legal Framework Persons with albinism enjoy the protection of both our national laws and international law.

The supreme law of this country, the Constitution, under section 20, guarantees the protection of every person from any form of discrimination. B

eyond the Constitution, the Disability Act, 2012, among other pieces of legislation, provides for the rights of persons with various disabilities including albinism. Equally, under international law, persons with albinism are protected by, among others, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Convention on the Rights of a Child and, most Fellow Malawians, the protection of persons with albinism and ensuring that they fully enjoy their status as citizens of this country is not just a moral obligation on the part of the State and the people of Malawi, it is a binding legal obligation backed by the full force of law.

Terror Suffered by Persons with Albinism Fellow Malawians, since 2015, we have had approximately 161 reported attacks on persons with albinism. Sadly, out these attacks, only about 65 cases have been fully investigated, the suspects were arrested, prosecuted and convicted. This then means that a majority of the cases, 96 of them, remain unresolved.

Two months into the year 2019, the media in this country has already reported four abhorrent killings of persons with albinism. The details of the killings are so repugnant, heartless and chillingly inhumane.

The Challenges at Play Fellow Malawians, in my assessment, the following are some of the challenges that continue to affect the investigation and prosecution of cases involving the attacks on persons with albinism:

1. There is a prevalence of prejudice and stigmatization among many Malawians against persons with albinism. A lot of ill-informed myths and superstitions surrounding albinism continue to exist among many Malawians. The use of pejorative terms against persons with albinism is quite prevalent in Malawi. More dangerously, the strange and evil belief that body parts of persons with albinism have some magical powers is held by misguided and satanic criminals.

2. There is the failure to dedicate time and resources to facilitate the investigation and prosecution of cases relating to attacks on persons with albinism. The Action Plan adopted by the government in February, 2015, and revised in June, 2018, has not been fully funded and adequately resourced. The expectation that donors would fund such an urgent matter of national importance instead of funding from the country’s Consolidated Fund demonstrates the lack of seriousness in dealing with the attacks on persons with albinism decisively.

3. There is lack of co-ordination between Government departments and State agencies involved in law enforcement. The National Technical Committee on Albinism issues has failed to co-ordinate efforts to eradicate the atrocities committed against persons with albinism due to lack of capacity and lack of support from political leadership and partner agencies and departments.

4. There is failure to appreciate the urgency and seriousness of the atrocities and prioritizing it as a national emergency by State leadership.

While there has not been shortage of talk and condemnation of these acts of terror against persons with albinism by the country’s leadership, the same has not been matched with the resolute action commensurate with the scale and urgency of the plight faced by persons with albinism

. 5. In the isolated cases where prosecution of offenders has commenced, there is failure to provide adequate resources to the relevant State agencies to successfully prosecute cases. In one case, while the State agents have obtained DNA samples for testing outside the country, the Executive has failed to provide funding so that the testing is done.

Way Forward

1. Government should immediately fully fund the Action Plan of February, 2015 (and revised in June, 2018) to ensure that the Plan is successfully implemented.

2. Government and all of us must be involved in awareness campaigns aimed at educating Malawians on issues to do with albinism

3. Government must reconstitute the National Technical Committee on Albinism Issues in order to strengthen and build its capacity accordingly.

4. unit should be augmented with assistance from specialized international investigators with proven track record in investigating complex organized crimes.

5. prosecution of cases involving crimes committed against persons with albinism. The unit should further be supported by a private Special Prosecutor with proven track record in successful prosecution of complex cases

6. 7. Persons with albinism must be provided with health advisory services and protective materials such as hats and sunscreen lotion for free.

We also call for an investigation into the provision of expired sunscreen to the persons with albinism. Such heartless acts must be thoroughly investigated and the culprits sanctioned accordingly.

8. Malawi Police Service must ensure higher visibility in vulnerable communities or hot spots and work with community leaders in

9. Government should provide victim support to families affected by this wave of crime both materially and with counseling.

10. Non-governmental organisations already dealing with the challenges faced by persons with albinism such as the Association of People with Albinism of Malawi (APAM) should be strengthened and properly supported so that they can continue to do their advocacy work and other noble activities they are involved in.

11. Government must enact laws and regulations aimed at regulating the activities of traditional healers and practitioners to ensure that their activities do not wittingly (or unwittingly) contribute towards the commission of these callous atrocities against people with albinism.

We must, as a nation, consider, for example, outlawing the advertisement of the services of witchdoctors claiming to have superstitious powers that bring wealth and happiness in people’s lives.

Such harmful practices have been deemed to be a contributing factor to the atrocities suffered by our brothers and sisters with albinism.

A Call to Arms Fellow Malawians, as the nation goes to the May, 2019 polls, it is easy for some to dismiss this Statement as mere electioneering considering that I shall stand as the presidential candidate of UTM at the polls.

However, as people of Malawi, we must dedicate time for serious introspection. Let us ask ourselves: Have we done all there is to be done to protect our brothers and sisters with albinism? I do not think we have.

There is a lot the State can do. There is so much we can do individually. Fellow Malawians, I trust that the practical steps I have proposed shall be taken into consideration by the relevant State agencies in law enforcement as part of the efforts to root out, once and for all, this evil and satanic phenomenon in our country.

I am personally ready to meet all leaders, political or otherwise, to discuss this emergency as leaders of our beloved country.

This is what I am sincerely willing to do with all my heart. I shall remain seized of this matter and shall make necessary interventions whenever it is right and appropriate so to. May God protect our brothers and sisters with albinism.

May God bless our country, Malawi. Rt. Hon. Saulos Klaus Chilima, PhD. State Vice President of the Republic of Malawi and President of UTM February 21, 2019