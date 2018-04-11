Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima’s silence on the former first lady Callista Mutharika backing calls for Democratic Progressive Party’ (DPP) presidential candidate in the 2019 polls has been described as unhealthy politically.

Some sections of the society have argued that VP Chilima’s silence is putting the life of Callista and others at risk.

Political commentator Humphrey Mvula urged Chilima to make his position known; otherwise, his style of politics—of putting his cards close to the chest—would put some individuals that have come out to support him at risk.

“The vice president cannot just remain silent as his followers are getting death threats. He must understand that individuals have taken a risk on his behalf,” Mvula said.

But a member of the Political Scientists Association of Malawi, Patricia Khonje observed that Callista’s opinion has no implication on the DPP leadership because it was only her personal view.

“Her opinion has no scientific basis, so it would be difficult to tell whether her comments would have any impact on the DPP leadership,” she said.

Some people in different social media platforms are also asking Chilima to break his silence on the matter.

Vice president’s spokesman Pilirani Phiri said the veep is not obliged to comment on the issue.

Catholic University of Malawi political commentator Nandin Patel said Callista’s endorsement of Chilima signals that the 2019 elections will be highly competitive as seen by the Mutharika-Chilima tension now worsened by the former First Lady’s stance.

“The tension has always been there. As we are heading towards the elections, each political party, as bound by their constitution, will be going for a convention and two or three individuals will compete for particular positions.

“Here a member of the party is coming out to endorse someone for presidency and it should be taken in that line. In this case, it tells you there will be heavy competition in the 2019 elections build up,” said Patel as quoted by The Nation.

However, presidential press secretary and spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, said there is no way Callista’s Chilima-for-President crusade can compromise the working relationship between the President and his Vice.