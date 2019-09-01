Malawi VP Chimulirenji back from Japan Ticad 7

By John Saukira

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-State Vice President Everton Chimulirenji on Sunday afternoon arrived in Malawi from a one week special trip to Japan where he represented President Peter Mutharika at this year’s TICAD 7 meeting.

At Kamuzu International Airport Chimulirenji was welcomed by senior party and Government officials which included Cabinet Ministers.

While in Japan Chimulirenji held different meetings with various stakeholders and donors.

Chimulirenji also met Malawians living in Japan who pledged support towards development agenda of the country.

They said despite living as far as that country they will do everything possible to support their own country.

Chimulirenji interacted with some Malawians living in the city of Tokyo, to mark the end of his TICAD 7 assignments.

The meeting took place at JICA offices in Japan.

Earlier of his schedule the Vice President took time to woo Japanese investors to go to Malawi where he said are lots of opportunities in various sectors which include agriculture, and education among many.

Chimulirenji commended the Japanese government which through JICA is providing volunteers and instructors who are playing a huge role in promoting tertiary and secondary education in Malawi.