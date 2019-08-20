By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Vice President Everton Chimulirenji has started positioning himself as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

With incumbent President Peter Mutharika not standing after completing his two five year consecutive term, Chimulirenji thinks this is the right time for him to get to the top.

We can reveal that already Chimulirenji has meet a number of groups within the party to push for his 2024 agenda.

He recently met 45 women from some districts of the central region where he promised to provide starter pack loans for business.

“t the end of the meeting each pocked MK100, 000 as transport refund,” said our source.

Chimulirenji also had a date with some members of the Blue League at Sunnyside State Lodge in Blantyre a fortnight ago where he lobbied for their support towards his 2024 bid.

Chimulirenji is also said to have met some social media DPP cadets where he promised them loans and monthly payments of MK200,000 if they post good reviews about him on social media.

“The meeting was spearheaded by his special adviser on policy Evans Bwanaope with Julius Mithi as a lead cadet,” said the source.

Mithi has already pushed the gear in motion as this week he flooded his social media posts with his pictures and that of Chimulirenji and President Peter Mutharika’s security aide Norman Paulos Chisale.

Insiders also said the initiative has received blessings of the President Mutharika’s wife Gertrude and Chisale who are leaving no stone unturned to see Chimulirenji’s rise to the presidency.

“First Lady Gertrude Mutharika and Chisale want to rule behind the back through Chimulirenji who they control. It is only Chimulirenji who can protect their business empires,” said an insider.

First lady Mutharika and Chisale are said to have accumulated so much wealth in less than 5 years more than President Mutharika.

Insiders also said Mrs Mutharika and Chisale at first wanted Msaka to be the torchbearer but changed heart after realizing that he cannot be trusted with his connections to former President Bakili Muluzi.

Msaka is related to Muluzi.

Other DPP senior officials who are tipped to succeed Mutharika in 2024 include Ben Phiri, Kondwani Nankhumwa and Bright Msaka.