By Falles Kamanga

When the regime is falling,good people, professionals, traditional leaders, religious leaders of great reputations are burned down, used as fuel to keep the core criminal elements of the broken government continue to plunder and making plans for a run of their lives.

In this regard, and looking at the case of Malawi, we are witnessing the burning of the Malawi Police Inspector General IG and his frontline team, these men have been career policemen with services spaning between 20 and 36 years, overlapping five different governments.

We have seen the burning of a Supreme Court Justice of Appeal Dr Jane Ansah, a once very eminent woman of high standing,

We have seen what has happened to Reverend Mgawi, a man once in the super high way of God’s grace, a man of collar, a mentor of spiritual leaders spanning the protestant and evangelical spiritual reams in Malawi, today he is scared even to walk into his own house, he is now in hiding.

Lets look at Sam Alfandika, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chied Election Officer and his fellow Senior Officers at MEC, men who have spent their entire adult lives, consuming strategic knowledge and critical know hows, the supposed hope of the nation, who should be readying themselves to receive the torch of national leadership in various steemed strategic capacities.

Now they are all burning down in induced lies, forgery, perjury, deceptions and bribes.

Fattani Printer staff, CROs and Polling Centre Returning Officers with incriminating evidence are being strangled like pigs.

Who are you fueling, who are you trying to sustain at your own expenses.

Do you know what you have done to your future aspirations and the life chances of your children and grand children?

Think again, just look next to you, at your own children or grandchildren, face them and look into their eyes.

You will see desolation and hopelessness because of your selfish action.

Then ask yourselves individually:

WHAT HAVE I DONE?