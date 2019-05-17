Mzuzu for Chilima

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party Dr. Saulos Chilima on Friday challenged some economic commentators who doubted implementation of duty free week arguing that the initiative will not paralyze revenue collections.

Chilima told the Mzuzu City’s upper Stadium rally that the party has put in place implementation strategy that no penny is lost in the exercise.

The UTM Party leader school critics that everything is possible with his leadership for Malawi to move away from abject poverty.

He therefore urged the nation to rally behind his transformative agenda for Malawi beyond May 21 by give him a vote for presidency.

“Why some people still doubt on our transformative agenda for Malawi beyond May 21? We have all strategies in place to implement our next government agenda including Duty free week. We want those faithful to tax paying be reaping from their sweat,” says Chilima.

UTM Rally in the north, Mzuzu City, Mzuzu upper Stadium

The UTM leader therefore promised another of things to northerners including transformation agriculture through mega farms, revamping of Mzuzu Airport, ending of quota system in selecting students to public universities among others.

Before, the Mzuzu rally, Chilima visited Lilkoma Island residents as the first presidential candidate before May 21 polls.

The UTM leader has now winded up northern region rallies that on Saturday will have a final mass rally at Likuni in the capital Lilongwe for central region.