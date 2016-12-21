Witchcraft accusations between health attendants and people surrounding the hospital in Mvera Khoma Synold health Centre have negatively affected the service delivery and health development projects, implemented through the Improved Service for Aids and basic health Care through empowerment and local democracy project (ISABEL).

Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) has, since for the past years been empowering communities in Mvera to track health development activities being implemented through ISABEL and government at large as it is a human right.

However, according to revelations made on Thursday in Mvera during MHEN’s six months projects titled: ‘Enhancing CSO’s contributions to governance and development processes in Malawi’ where among others aimed at improving livelihoods of people surrounding hospital selected 100 aged poor people to be supported with assorted items ranging from cocking oil, maize, soya meat revealed that witchcraft is negatively affecting development of the hospital as medical attendants do not stay longer.

Project Coordinator for Khoma Synold hospital and ISABEL project Yoas Mvula said witchcraft is one problem faced among challenges of inadequate health care workers, inadequate equipment supplies and materials, poor referral ambulance services and expensive health services and drug in some of CHAM hospitals

“We therefore, thought it wise to empower the communities through Health facility Advisory Committees (HAC) on their role and responsibility on pilot project and also to overcome rising cases of witchcraft at the centre”

As we stand now, you may wish to know that no cases of witchcraft are being reported by our medical persons here at Mvera Khoma Mission hospital unlike in the past, we strongly believe is the power of HAC which is comprised of community members”, he said

Meanwhile, community members say chiefs and HAC members seems to be on championing development activities in their respective areas since the project is impacting a lot in as far as health services are concerned.

MHEN Consultant on health Rosemary Kambewa urged the hospital to continue championing development instead of derailing development to ensure and improve live of the ordinary people in the village

She therefore, expressed worry with percentage government is contributing to health sector to address challenges on the same.

Chairperson for HAC Mika Sosola hinted, saying since the pilot of the project at the hospital there has been remarkable change in mind-set since people are well civic educated on basic health tips and procedures.

He then recommended MHEN for support of foods lamenting that more families are surviving despite hash climatic factors that him the area in 2016.

MHEN in partnership with Mulanje Mission Hospital, Khoma Mission Hospital and Livingstonia AIDS Support Organisation with Financial and technical Support from European Commission through Emmanuel Medical Mission Services (EMMS) for the good gesture to the tune of over k7million