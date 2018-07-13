Police in Kasungu are keeping in custody a 26 year old woman for allegedly swindling K8 million at a filling station where she has been working as a manager.

The suspect, identified as Jane Chirombo, was working at Mtunthama Puma Filling Station in the district which is owned by Germson Mkweza.

According to Kasungu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Harry Namwaza, the suspect has been pocketing part of the proceeds from the sale of fuel at the filling station.

“She has, for the past six months, been diverting some money meant to be deposited into her employer’s bank account,” said Namwaza.

The Police PRO said the employer got suspicious last month (June) after noting that the filling station was failing to raise enough money to replenish its stock of fuel, hence instituted an audit exercise.

According to Namwaza, the audit exposed a shortage of K8 million which Chirombo failed to account for, leading to her arrest.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer the charge of theft by a servant once police complete their investigations into the issue.

Chirombo hails from Kachigunda Village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa.