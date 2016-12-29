The Zambia Senior Women’s National Football Team will on Friday face Malawi in a friendly match in Lilongwe. The expectations for the Malawi Team are very low. Our Women National team has not played a match at home in four years. But also this a first international match in Lilongwe in two years. So we urge fans to come in large numbers and support the team as it take a bigger step of bouncing back on the international scene”.

“This is a special festive season gift to football fans, and there is no need for people to pay. Let us celebrate as we are about to enter in the new year” said Matola.

Shepolopolo left for Malawi on Wednesday by road.

The team is expected to connect from Eastern Province into Malawi on Thursday.

Coach Enala Simbeye Phiri has carried a 20-member squad for the match which is scheduled for Nankhaka Ground in Lilongwe.

Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Hazel Nali, Chico Nkhoma, Petronella Musonda.

DEFENDERS: Annie Kibanji, Emeldah Musonda, Anita Mulenga, Grace Zulu, Margaret Belemu, Ruth Zulu.

MIDFIELDERS: Mary Wilombe, Irene Lungu, Judith Zulu, Helen Chanda, Esther Mukwasa, Lweendo Chisamu.

STRIKERS: Helen Mubanga, Noria Sosala, Happy Pinto, Misozi Zulu, Barbara Banda.