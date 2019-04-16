Malawi Women in Mining Association (MAWIMA) on Tuesday launched the much awaited strategic plan

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Women in Mining Association (MAWIMA) on Tuesday launched the much awaited strategic plan that will guide the association from 2019 to 2023.

The document aims at influencing practices as well as the policy, legal and regulatory framework within the extractive or mining industry sector in relation to women’s participation and empowerment in the sector

The strategic plan also takes into consideration challenges and constraints faced by women in the sector from the gender perspective.

Addressing the news conference after MAWIMA strategic plan launch in the capital Lilongwe, Natural Justice Resources Network (NJRN) Board Chairperson Kossam Munthali calls for tangible financing from commercial banks.

Munthali observed that mining sector promises a lot towards Malawi’s economic growth through women.

He challenged the country’s leadership to embrace women’s participation in the extractive industry with financial support.

“We want this document to be supported with finances from both private and government that our women excel well in industry. The plan can’t be implemented minus financial support”, observes Munthali.

John Makina, Oxfam Malawi Country Director whose organization has been advancing extractive and mining sector for locals’ welfare, appealed for women to be organized that any financial support is well invested.

Makina also observed that the launched document is milestone but pointed out of the implementation challenges.

MWAWIMA President Emma Adams assures stakeholders of using the document to achieve its intended purposes.

Adams says the association expects financial support from commercial banks in advancing its mandate for women in mining.

Established 1999, MAWIMA seeks to advance the participation and increase the voice of women for their economic empowerment.