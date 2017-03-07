Malawi women to learn how to make ceramic jewelry in Kenya

There is potential that Malawian women could travel to Kenya to learn how to make jewelry and pottery from clay for exports. Malawi’s First Lady Madame Dr Gertrude Mutharika, made this announcement on Monday in Nairobi, Kenya, after touring Kazuri, a centre where women make jewelry, and pottery by hand. The women then sell their wares to countries such the United States of America, Australia, among others.

The First Lady said she was impressed with the work the women are doing and she promised that when she returns home, she will discuss with relevant stakeholders to facilitate the tour for Malawi women.

According to Madame Mutharika, African women are very talented, optimistic, and have the potential to improve their livelihood and their families through handiwork.

“It usually does not require huge sums of money to begin a business, but if you put your mind to it, there is a high chance that you will come up with something big,’’ Madame Mutharika said.

She said visited the Kazuri centre after she noted that single mothers and less privileged rural women are the ones working with just clay, but producing high quality jewelry that is being exported and generating money for their families.

The First Lady has since committed to ensuring that the innovation the Kenyan women have is shared with their colleagues in Malawi.

The Kazuri centre was established in 1975 and specializes in making beads and pottery from clay, dug from Mount Kilimanjaro.