A 19 year old man identified as Lameck Moselati has killed himself in Chigumula in Blantyre, police and family have confirmed.

According to Mrs Loveness Kaipa who happens to be the deceased’s mother, on April 17, 2018, all the family members including Lameck’s wife went to the field to harvest maize.

Surprisingly, at around 10 am, when they returned from field, they found the deceased hanging from the roof of his house. Reasons behind the suicide are yet to be established.

Scene was visited by the police. Body was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where postmortem results showed that death was due to suffocation.

The deceased was coming from Kanjanja village in Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, police wishes to advise members of the public to seek advice from the police, religious leaders and traditional leaders whenever they have problems rather than committing suicide.