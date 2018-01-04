LILONGWE- Members of Youth Parliament on Thursday demanded vigorous censorship mechanism in dealing with pornography which has gone out of hand in the country particularly on youths.

They have asked the authority to serious measures of also monitoring website, social media, cinemas and video shows where pornographic materials are shown.

Speaking in a motion during the second session of the Youth Parliament opened on Tuesday in the capital Lilongwe, the youth said are not happy with the current status qua of proliferation of pornography which is derailing youth participation in development.

Edda Mkombezi, Chiladzulu West Constituency youth member of Parliament (MP) moved a motion on illegal youth migration, child trafficking, prostitution and pornography.

The motion which was seconded by Noel Chatula, Youth MP for Lilongwe South, focused on inadequate mechanisms to deal with pornography, rampant engagement in prostitution, high occurrences of child trafficking and youth migration in search of jobs.

Mkombezi observed that much is not done to stop pornography which some youth have come addictive due to luck of proper laws to tame the vice.

Elifa Kamwanza, Salima North-West Constituency chipped in saying parental guidance should emphasized in homes.

Zomba Chingale, Youth legislator added that parents should have full responsibility of their children couple with sexual reproductive health services and lessons which public health facilities must provide for youth empowerment.

On Wednesday the youth Parliamentarians to task President Peter Mutharika leadership of high levels of corruption that has left many youth in Malawi jobless.

They He accused Mutharika’s administration of favoutism his Lhomwe tribe, saying the youth are concerned by the “Lhomwelisation” of the public service and public appointments.

Parliament has said giving the youth a chance to discuss issues affecting them would help in solving some of the problems they face. The youth parliament draws representatives from all the 193 constituencies of the country.

The Youth Parliament session expects to come up with resolutions which the main August will adopted for implementation. The session rises on Friday from Tuesday.