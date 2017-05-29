Lilongwe, May 27, 2017: Malawi and Zambia on Friday signed a bilateral agreement on One Stop Border Post (OSBP) at Mwami- Mchinji Border whose main objective is to enhance trade facilitation through efficient movement of goods and people within the COMESA and SADC regions.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Joseph Mwanamveka speaking during the signing ceremony in Lilongwe, said the signing of the Bilateral Agreement will take the two nations a step forward in a bilateral economic relationship.

“I am convinced that a closer partnership between Malawi and Zambia will not only accelerate economic development and promote the well-being of our people, but also the potential to bring enhanced prosperity to the region,” Mwanamveka said.

Mwanamveka said the agreement will also strengthen the economic collaboration between the two countries by increasing the cross-border flows of goods, movement of business and natural persons, investments, and services.

“This agreement will be good for our citizens, our companies, and the region and beyond. We are here today to witness and celebrate the opening of a new chapter in our cooperation,” he said.

In her remarks, Zambian Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Margaret Mwanakatwe said the establishment of the OSBP will contribute to making the Nacala Corridor competitive in the near future.

“The Mwami- Mchinji OSBP project will contribute to improving transport and trade facilitation along the Nacala Transport Corridor. The opening of the Nacala Corridor will serve as an important alternative for importers and exporters within this part of the region and beyond,” said Mwanakatwe.

African Development Bank (AFDB) Principal Transport Engineer, Davies Makasa, whose bank financed the OSBP project said the project will improve the transport and logistics environment between the two countries. He added that it will also reduce delays in custom clearances.

He urged the two countries to actively work together and fasten the implementation of the OSBP so that it doesn’t die a natural death.