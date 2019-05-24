By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)- Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah says over 100 complaints are barring the commission to announce the final presidential results.

Dr. Ansah assured the nation that the commission is doing everything possible to solve the complaints received.

She disclosed that about 147 complaints received on presidential vote.

Addressing the news conference for the tenth time at Comesa hall in Blantyre Ansah says that the commission will make sure that every vote that has been received at the tally should be counted.

The MEC chairperson said that feedback will be given to all the complainants.