Training of Trainers (ToT) for orientation and training of councilors and other council members at Mponera in Dowa

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-About 15 percent of ward councilors from 2014 cohort made into 2019, an indication that they failed to impress constituents.

Among reasons 85% councilors failed to retain their seat included advancing personal interests; allowances, loans than constituents needs.

Charles Kalemba, Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development told Training of Trainers (ToT) for orientation and training of councilors and other council members at Mponera in Dowa on Wednesday that the new cohort of councilors require much skill on their roles in the councils.

Kalemba observed that the last cohort of councilors failed to meet constituents needs hence failed to retain their seats.

He therefore said the ministry and Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) organised TOT to prepare some District Commissioners (DCs) as trainers “to do the actual orientation and training in the 35 Councils with a difference”.

“The urgent need to train the councilors is based on the analysis of the just ended local government election (LGE) results, which show that only 15% of the councilors have retained their positions.

“This implies that almost 85% of the newly elected members have knowledge and information gap hence this dire need to orient and train them,” says Kalemba.

He adds; “In that regard, the capacity building programme aims at enhancing the new members with knowledge and skills to ensure their maximum contribution to council deliberations during full council meetings, for effective decision making and enhanced resource mobilisation skills.

“This is critical for effective service delivery and improved local economic development for the newly elected award councilors,”.

About 460 ward councilors are expected to be swear-in- by end of June, 2019.