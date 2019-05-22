Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah says about 20% of vote counting has been done since the closing of polling exercise on May 21.

Dr. Ansah however concedes that the commission still having problems in balancing up final results and the number of people registered and voted.

She therefore cautioned the nation to remain calm as election results will not be shortcuts.

The commission was addressing the news conference at the main tally centre in Blantyre for the sixth time since election started.