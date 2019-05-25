Former Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi assaulted at MEC offices

By Thomas Gunda, MEC Stringer

Angry vendors in the city of Blantyre on Friday beat up Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Spokesperson and Former Cabinet Minister, Nicholas Dausi as he stormed Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Headquarters in Blantyre on Friday afternoon.

Dausi, who alighted from his car while boastfully announcing that he had come to show the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that DPP is never getting out government, met the wrath of the vendors when they reacted by manhandling him and beat him severely while men in uniform were just standing watching him receiving the blows.

The Ex-Minister who staggered and fell to the ground in his suit, quickly regained strength and trusted his feet into the safer area inside the fence of MEC premises.

With blood oozing from his hand, surprisingly Dausi was followed by the Television Crew from Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and requested them to interview him.

During the interview, Dausi lied to the media that he was beaten by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters when in actual sense, he had stirred the wasps nest, through his provocative language, which portayed a picture of himself as a DPP mafia, who was an expert in shady dealings with ballot papers.

Before the beating, one of the vendors said: “Today we are going to show you that it is bad go about MEC warehouses in town in order to conceal evidence.”

While serving as National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) Chief, Dausi is on record to have been the masterminder of the burning of MEC warehouse in Lilongwe, a move intended to conceal evidence ahead of the vote recount.

Prior to the time at which Dausi arrived at MEC offices, there was a truck parked at MEC carrying ballot papers which was brought in from Nsanje and was detained by some vigilant citizens and police for carrying the ballots without any security officers.