LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has maintained their position of holding nationwide demonstration on June 21 to demand resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah.

This was said by HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo during a press briefing in Lilongwe on Sunday.

The Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the banner HRDC are calling on Malawians to demonstrate as per HRDC letter on Ansah failure to manage the election results.

“We are now calling for a nationwide demonstration for citizens of Malawi to be given space to express themselves on this matter. We do not care who becomes president but the question is how. We do not want anyone to manipulate the will of the people for them to lead,” said Mtambo.

According to Mtambo, MEC participated in making the whole electoral process fraudulent.

He cited that the use of Tippex on the results sheets, denial of giving party monitors copies of results sheets and electoral staff found with pre filled results sheets is an evidence that the elections were not free, fair and credible as MEC through its chairperson used to promise Malawians before the elections.

“She did not even handle the 147 electoral complaints in a transparent manner. We want her to resign together with the whole MEC commissioners because they cannot be spared from the mess,” he said.

On 4th June, HRDC wrote the Chairperson of MEC Justice Dr. Jane Ansah calling for her immediate resignation with a 14-day ultimatum.

The letter faulted the approach and attitude in handling electoral stakeholders’ complaints of the results management of the 2019 tripartite elections.

Through the letter, HRDC among other things, said MEC should have explained to Malawians on the allegations that some MEC presiding officers and clerks are implicated in the electoral malpractices.

Meanwhile, MEC Spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa says Justice Ansah will not resign.